Tybee enjoys calm weather as Florence cloud cover moves in

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - While preparations for an impact from Hurricane Florence remain in place on the Chatham County coast, Tybee Island appears to have been spared the destructive forces of the storm.

Mayor Jason Buelterman says Tybee dodged the bullet that hit the Carolina coast.

"That could have been us suffering through that right now, so I certainly feel for those people," Buelterman said. "I understand there's a lot of rescues going on and I hope nobody loses their life, but what that makes you realize is just how vulnerable we are on the coast."

That realization is sinking in for a pair of New Yorkers, who were vacationing in Charleston, but forced to evacuate. They fled to Savannah for safety.

Beverly Bowen and Lisa Mowery say they moved their hotel stay to Tybee Island to enjoy the beach, but they can't forget family who stayed behind to face Hurricane Florence.

"I feel terrible for them. My folks live out on Holden Beach, I'm sure they're getting slammed, but it's beautiful here. It's beautiful. Sunny, slightly breezy, beach day! Gorgeous!" said Mowery.

Bowen says there is a different vibe on Tybee, compared to the feelings they faced.

"When we were in Charleston, they were boarding up. They've got the sandbags and people are just moving out of town...even if it didn't hit there, would be like nothing there because everyone was afraid and left," Bowen said, adding, "Even in New York they've got tons of rain and we've got gorgeous sunshine. Nobody believes us.. the people at home don't believe us!"

Tybee's City Manager, Shawn Gillen, describes the waters off Tybee Island as "lake-like" on Friday.

The double red flags warning flags that have been in place due to rough surf and rip currents have been removed from the beach on Tybee.

Gillen says Tybee is officially reopened to swimmers. He says when lifeguards are on duty, swimming is up to their discretion.