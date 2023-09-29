TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Tybee Island has updated its plans to combat the growing coyote issue on the island after the initial plan sparked outrage amongst some residents.

According to city officials, the trapper hired has now agreed to relocate trapped coyotes to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approved wildlife preserve. This comes after the city received negative feedback on their former plans to humanely euthanize the coyotes.

Although the coyotes will be relocated, they could be hunted on the preserve as there are no hunting limits.