Tybee council member Wanda Doyle announces run for mayor

The number of candidates in the race for mayor of Tybee Island is growing. Tybee City Council member Wanda Doyle is the latest person to announce her candidacy.

She says her six years serving as mayor pro tem is just one of the things that makes her the right choice to lead the city.

“I have the experience to talk to people about the beach, about SPLOST funds, about local option sales tax which comes up every 10 years.”

Ttybee City Council member Shirley Sessions is also running for mayor.

Mayor Jason Buelterman has said he will not seek re-election

