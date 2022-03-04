TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island City Council is considering banning cigarettes on the beach.

It was discussed at both the January and February meetings and council members want to hear from residents before making a decision.

Right now, smoking is banned in the pier area between 14th and 16th streets as part of a pilot program launched by the city. That ban expires in May, leaving the council with a few options.

“We have to decide do we want to expand the ban of smoking on the beach to be permanent, or do we want to continue just making a small portion of the beach smoke-free, or do we just want to abandon the whole program altogether,” said Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens.

Volunteers with a beach cleanup organization say they’ve picked up nearly half a million cigarette butts in the last four years. Tim Arnold, the founder of Fight Dirty Tybee, has been fighting for a beach-wide smoking ban since 2015.

“It’s just a literal ashtray,” he said of the beach. “They get buried quickly, they surface another day, they go out into the water, they get eaten by animals.

“I mean nothing good happens with a cigarette left on the beach. People think it biodegrades. It never degrades.”

Arnold said cigarettes are the top instigator of litter on the beach and should be considered a public safety hazard. He’s confident the beach-wide ban will pass this time around.

“Our beaches are filthy,” Arnold said. “That’s just bad for business, it’s bad for the visitor experience, it’s bad for everybody, you know. This is a problem we can solve.”

“If this doesn’t pass,” he continued, “we’ve already talked to our leadership team and we’re gonna take some time off so the city can see the problem for themselves.”

Tybee City Council will open a 30-day public comment period on Monday, March 7.

You can submit your thoughts on the city’s website or attend two meetings: March 15 on Zoom or March 22nd at the Tybee Guard House (31 Van Horne Ave).

The city will also be collecting feedback on a proposal to install speed cameras in the school zone on Butler Avenue.