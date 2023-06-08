TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island city council moving forward with a proposal to limit unpermitted events on the beach.

This comes after controversial large unpermitted events earlier this year.

We ask our state legislators to sponsor a state statute that would prohibit non-permitted events from taking over communities like Tybee and that there will be penalties before during and after if such things happen.

Events like Turnt Island would fall under that category.

It’s an end-of-the-month beach party by the same organizers who brought Orange Crush to the island.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says this proposal is one of the preventative measures being taken before another event comes to Tybee.

“Non-permitted events can cause disruption- any number of unsafe activities,” Sessions said.

Orange Crush brought more than 50,000 to the island-but it also brought safety concerns and traffic gridlock.

Sessions said city officials have learned from their mistakes and are prepared for the next obstacle.

“The city has learned from our mistakes, we learned from our past, we learned that going forward we need to work together closer,” Sessions explained. “And really really encourage our state and local leaders to work together. it’s a regional issue.”

Now that Tybee council members have decided on the proposal, they wait for approval from the state legislature.