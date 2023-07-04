TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — From the parking lot to the beaches, there are people everywhere to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Marcella Robustelli, Director of Retail and Art of Mermaid Crossing at Tybee told News 3, “It’s Fourth of July now and we’ve been busy.”

A lot of cars and even more people are packing Tybee Island on July fourth.

The vehicles snake along Tybrisa Street — trying to find an open parking spot.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are setting up tents and chairs on the beach to enjoy Independence Day in the sun and surf.

The influx of people celebrating the red, white and blue means more green spent at island businesses.

“There’s crowds, there’s people out everybody’s here to have a good time and there’s a little bit of traffic there’s a little bit of parking issues but that’s, you know fairly typical for any holiday weekend but we’re seeing nice crowds good people everybody just enjoying themselves,” Robustelli said.

Although it has turned into a successful weekend for the shop – it didn’t start that way.

Fears about traffic gridlock and unruly crowds in connection with an advertised event kept some beachgoers away in the days before the holiday.

Robustelli explained, “It was fluctuating. Saturday started out pretty slow and we were a little concerned about the amount of traffic for the weekend but then it picked up Saturday afternoon we had a pretty decent day Saturday. Sunday was good and yesterday was great. I think people have taken the four day weekend and come out to Tybee.”

Controversy over events like Orange Crush and Peach Fest prompted city leaders to take extra steps to make sure they were prepared during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The city took on extra personnel to handle congestion on the roads and beaches. Shutting down certain lanes and having code enforcers to guide traffic.

The celebrations don’t stop when the sun goes down tonight. Starting at 9:15 tonight, the city will be blasting off fireworks to put a cap on celebrations.