TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s mayor and city council have appointed Michelle Owens as acting city manager.

City Manager Shawn Gillen is on extended medical leave, according to Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Owens previously held the position of assistant city manager & director of Communications and Outreach.

When asked about Gillen’s condition, Sessions said, “The City does not comment on the health of any employee which is a private matter.