Two women shot in Wayne County, authorities seek shooter

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Wayne County Sheriff, two women were shot Wednesday night by a third woman following a dispute at a residence on the 100 block of Shell Cracker road in Wayne County.

First responders transported the shooting victims to Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup with non life threatening injuries.

Officials say one of the victims had to be flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Authorities are seeking the female shooter. Her name has not been released.