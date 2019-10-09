Two warehouse workers burned in chemical accident Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire, along with Garden City Fire and Chatham County EMS, responded to a chemical accident that left two warehouse workers burned Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at CBC Warehouse, located at 986 Bourne Avenue. Two workers were transferring a dry powder substance, called Voxtar-M40, into a container when a flash fire broke out. Both workers were injured.

Voxtar-M40 is a non-toxic product that is added to other products to reduce their carbon footprint. It is a fine, dry powder that has a high surface area volume ratio, like sugar dust, and can burn instantly when exposed to the energy from a spark, causing a small explosion.

Firefighters determined that all safety and handling standards were being followed.

One worker was transported by helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center, and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

This story is developing.