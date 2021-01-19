‘Two things on mind today’ Mayor Johnson addresses COVID-19 vaccines and crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning at City Hall.

Johnson focused his remarks on two topics, vaccinations and crime.

The mayor shared his frustrations over the vaccine roll out.

The state health department faces issues over strong demand for the vaccine and meeting that demand with their supply.

“I think it’s unfortunate and I think it’s abysmal that Georgia ranks 49th out of 50 states in the number of vaccines administered,” said mayor Johnson, “I believe we can do better and at the city of Savannah it’s all hands on deck at making it happen.”

Johnson also announced changes to how tests are administered at the Savannah Civic Center.

The Georgia Department of Health has contracted Mako Medical of North Carolina to handle the testing services.

The mayor says the change is in an effort to free up medical staff, allowing them to focus on vaccine services.

To register to receive a test at the Savannah Civic Center, individuals must pre-register at covidtestsavannah.com or call 912-230-9744.

Johnson advised there will be no reduction in availability of tests and no out of pocket costs.

The mayor also reminded everyone the city will join other cities across the country honoring the lives lost to COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

City hall will be illuminated in red and will ring its bells at 5:30 p.m.

The community is welcome to join in the event by ringing their own bells and illuminating their own home red.

Tuesday the mayor also spoke about crime and gun violence during the briefing.

Johnson spoke of the recent murder arrest linked to a deadly New Years morning shooting.

The mayor also spoke about the shooting death of a 26 year old over the weekend. Johnson asked the community for assistance in the investigation.

Johnson dove into issues that lead to gun violence and steps the city and the Savannah Police Department are taking to combat those.

The three issues included guns introduced into heated arguments or altercations, drug sales and retaliation against witnesses.

The mayor says preliminary numbers show a 33-percent increase in homicides for 2020 compared to 2019.

That increase is a jump of 9 more homicides.

Johnson explained the number could drop from 9 to 6 due to adjudication.

The mayor says SPD detectives had a clearance rate of 77-percent compared to a national rate of 60-percent.

