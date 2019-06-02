Two teens shot at Savannah apartment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)

Savannah Police detectives are on the scene of a shooting at a Southside apartment complex.

They were called to the Heritage Square Apartments on White Bluff Road just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses say someone fired shots near the complex's swimming pool.

Two teens, ages 17 and 18 years old were shot.

They were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Detectives are questioning witnesses on the scene.

No word yet about a possible suspect.