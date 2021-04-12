Teen in critical condition after being ejected in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A teen girl remains in critical condition after being ejected in a vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. 341 in Brunswick.

The 14-year-old was riding with another teen, age 16, who attempted to turn left onto the highway from a local McDonald’s restaurant. That’s when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

“The impact caused the SUV to roll over and, unfortunately, one of the teenage girls was ejected from the vehicle and has been very seriously injured,” GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team Sgt. Shane Copeland said.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital for the injuries they sustained.

According to GSP, the 14-year-old suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and lacerated stomach. Following surgery, she remains in stable but critical condition.

The 16-year-old driver is stable, a trooper confirmed.

GSP says charges may be pressed against both drivers.