SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting Sunday that left two teens with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the two teens were transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred on Barnard Street some time around 11:50 p.m.

SPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated once the pair, aged 15 and 16, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, SPD said.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.