Two suspects arrested for November murder of teen

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police with the assistance of the United States Marshals arrested Ladarian Golfin, 22, and Immanuel Hendrix, 22, for the shooting death of a teenager.
Both men from Millen face charges linked to the death of Morice Shiggs, 19.
Police say the body of Shiggs was found off of Rucker Lane with a gunshot wound on November 27th.
Golfin and Hendrix face a charge of murder.
Police say additional arrests are anticipated in this case.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov