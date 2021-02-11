Two suspects arrested for November murder of teen

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police with the assistance of the United States Marshals arrested Ladarian Golfin, 22, and Immanuel Hendrix, 22, for the shooting death of a teenager.

Both men from Millen face charges linked to the death of Morice Shiggs, 19.

Police say the body of Shiggs was found off of Rucker Lane with a gunshot wound on November 27th.

Golfin and Hendrix face a charge of murder.

Police say additional arrests are anticipated in this case.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov