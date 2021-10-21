2 Savannah locations make Yelp’s top 25 most haunted spots in the US list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Yelp, the popular business review website, named the top 25 most haunted spots in the U.S.
Two local businesses made the cut among the ghostly establishments.
Savannah’s The Olde Pink House took the number one spot. Savannah’s The Marshall House made the list as well at number 11.
See the full list below:
- The Olde Pink House – Savannah, GA
- Muriel’s Jackson Square – New Orleans, LA
- Alcatraz Island – San Francisco, CA
- Earnestine & Hazel’s Bar & Grill – Memphis, TN
- The Washoe Club – Virginia City, NV
- The Cauldron – Buena Park, CA
- Poogan’s Porch – Charleston, SC
- Mizpah Hotel – Tonopah, NV
- Glen Tavern Inn – Santa Paula, CA
- Turner’s Seafood – Salem – Salem, MA
- The Marshall House – Savannah, GA
- Casey Moore’s Oyster House – Tempe, AZ
- Bourbon Orleans Hotel – New Orleans, LA
- USS Hornet Museum – Alameda, CA
- McMenamins Kennedy School – Portland, OR
- Pioneer Saloon – Goodsprings, NV
- McMenamins Edgefield – Troutdale, OR
- The Driskill – Austin, TX
- Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast – Idyllwild, CA
- Padre Hotel – Bakersfield, CA
- Verti Marte – New Orleans, LA
- Bern’s Steak House – Tampa, FL
- The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City, OK
- Hotel Leger – Mokelumne Hill, CA
- Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, LA
According to Yelp, they created the list by identifying businesses in the restaurant, food, travel and arts categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
Haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered.