Two people killed in hit and run on Abercorn St., Suspect arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A deadly crash on Abercorn St. shutdown traffic on the roadway for more than three hours Sunday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67 year-old men were crossing Abercorn St. near Janet Dr. when a Jeep Cherokee, heading south, hit them.

Investigators say the driver did not stop.

Both victims died at the scene.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 30 year-old man, was later arrested and charged with Hit and Run and DUI.

All lanes of Abercorn were reopened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.