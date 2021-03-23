Two Monday night shootings injure two, Savannah Police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police responded to two separate shootings in Savannah Monday night.

Police say the first shooting took place on Archer and Worth street around 11:30 p.m.

Police arrived to discover an adult female with serious injuries at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

Savannah Police say officers responded fifteen minutes later to a shooting call at an apartment complex at the 8500 block of Waters avenue.

At the scene, police discovered an adult male injured outside the complex.

The status of his injuries and condition were not available at the time of this report.

Savannah Police continue to investigate both shootings.

Police ask anyone with information about either of these cases to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.