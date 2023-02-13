WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Two jurors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

Week four of the trial began with Judge Clifton Newman alerting the court that two had been dismissed and alternates were brought in due to them testing positive for the virus.

Both the defense and state expressed their concern over COVID-19 spreading through the jurors and potentially causing a mistrial. They recommended delaying the trial temporarily to address those concerns and retest jurors.

Judge Newman confirms all jurors were tested Monday morning and will be retested Wednesday. Newman has encouraged masking in the courtroom but will not order any social distancing among the jurors.

As of today, only three out of six alternate jurors remain. An additional juror was previously dismissed after being admitted to the ER. Judge Newman says that the longer the trial goes on, the higher the likelihood of attrition.