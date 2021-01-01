Update: Savannah New Year’s Day shooting now a homicide investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say a victim from a New Year’s Day morning shooting died from his injuries. The investigation is now a homicide case.

Savannah Police say officers responded to a shooting at Tree House on the 300 block of W. St. Julian Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

At the location, officers discovered two gunshot victims, Corey Vance, 26, and a 28-year-old male.

Police say after both men were transported to the hospital, Vance died from his injuries.

Later that morning, officers were notified about a third shooting victim from the incident who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The 25-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

Police ask that anyone with information on this homicide or any additional individuals related to this incident to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm.