Two homes, church severely damaged in fire on W. 37th Street Sunday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a large fire involving three buildings on W 37th Street late Sunday night.

According to fire officials, at 11:30 p.m., Savannah Fire Rescue was dispatched to a fire at 306 W 37th Street. A two story structure was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to a residential structure at 308 W 37th Street and to First Metropolitan Baptist Church at 304 W 37th Street.











All three buildings sustained heavy damage, but were reportedly empty at the time. The fire took several hours to put out, and firefighters have not been able to go inside of the property at 306 W 37th Street because of the severity of the fire.

Savannah Fire is battling a fire that began at 306 W. 37th and spread to First Meteopolitain Baptist Church @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/j81LAglddV — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) July 22, 2019

Drivers should avoid the area Monday morning and expect delays.

This case is under investigation.