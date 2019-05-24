Two highly anticipated films pull production in Savannah in light of Georgia abortion law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Producers of two highly anticipated films won't bring their shows to the Hostess City.

The people behind a new tv series and a new big-screen comedy have now pulled the plug on a Georgia production after Governor Brian Kemp signed the controversial "heartbeat bill" into law.

Producers of "The Power," as well as producers of a new Kristen Wiig movie, have decided to take their business out of Savannah as a result of the state's new abortion law.

News 3 has confirmed that "The Power," a series produced by Amazon, has pulled out of filming in Savannah. Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear, executive producers issued the following statement to News 3 on the decision:

The collective decision taken by Sister Pictures and Reed Morano to cancel the planned scout to Georgia for The Power is a direct response to the signing of the 'heartbeat bill'. No production commitments have yet been made to shoot in any location in the U.S. We feel we have to stand up for a woman's right to choose what happens to her body, and so while this is not a decision we have taken lightly, we feel strongly that it is the right one at this point in time.

According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the Wiig comedy "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," has also chosen not to come to the city because of the abortion ban.

Savannah actor Brent Feasel says he was pretty disappointed to hear those productions will now move out of the Hostess City.

"Is it a social issue, is it a financial issue for them? It's hard to say what the people at the very top, what helped them make that decision in its entirety, but it's disappointing," said Feasel.

Wednesday, Kemp toured the second largest studio production facility in North America -- Pinewood Atlanta Studios. The governor met with students at the Georgia Film Academy and spoke with film industry leaders telling them he appreciates the investments made in the state.

But it appears Hollywood is taking a stand, with some productions deciding to take their business elsewhere.

Feasel hopes Georgia leaders will do something to save the state's once-thriving film industry.

"I don't have deep pockets, I can't wait out a drought for a long time, I will have to go find work elsewhere," he said.