Two dead, two injured in McIntosh County fire Thursday

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – McIntosh County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday that left two people dead and two injured.

At around 2:15 p.m., fire officials responded to 2005 Dallas Bluff Road in Shellman Bluff.

Irma Jean Hutchinson, 78, and R.T. Gildre III, 69, were killed and two others were injured. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Coastal Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy and the injured people were flown to the Shands Burn Center at the University of Florida. One is in critical condition.

“Right now, the cause of this fire is still under investigation,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “The victims were inside a social gathering place for residents of the area. The structure suffered major damage from this unfortunate, deadly fire.”

A prayer vigil was held at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church for the victims on Friday. The victims were members of the church.

”I had a call from of our church members,” Gary Priester, Deacon Chairman said. “She was just so upset crying and told me about it. You just can’t comprehend. I sat in that same building with those same people on Monday for several hours and talked about the things that friends talk about and I was just devastated. Everyone in this community is devastated.”

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.