JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Hwy 17, just north of the South Carolina border on the Talmadge Bridge.

The victims have been identified as Sarah Devore, 32, of Ridgeland and 31-year-old Patrick Garvin of Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Officials said around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Garvin was traveling north on Hwy 17, four miles south of Hardeeville, when he turned left, striking Devore’s vehicle heading south head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene. They were the only passengers in their respective vehicles.

Both lanes of Hwy 17 were shut down for approximately five hours.

Trooper Brandon Bolt said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.