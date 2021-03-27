Two dead in early morning wreck in Bryan County, woman stuck in traffic gives birth

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead following a 3 car accident on Highway 17 near Belfast Keller Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Dante Williams, a vehicle traveling the wrong way on highway 17 in the direction of Richmond Hill caused a two-car accident when he slammed head-on into one of the vehicles.

Two are confirmed deceased.

A woman who was in labor and going to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart went into labor and delivered a baby boy inside her vehicle by firefighters who were responding to the accident scene.