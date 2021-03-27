Two dead in early morning wreck in Bryan County, woman stuck in traffic gives birth

Local News

by: WSAV Staff, Lewis Levine

Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead following a 3 car accident on Highway 17 near Belfast Keller Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Dante Williams, a vehicle traveling the wrong way on highway 17 in the direction of Richmond Hill caused a two-car accident when he slammed head-on into one of the vehicles.

Two are confirmed deceased.

A woman who was in labor and going to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart went into labor and delivered a baby boy inside her vehicle by firefighters who were responding to the accident scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories