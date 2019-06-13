Two dead after multiple cars crash on I-95, all southbound lanes closed near MM 61 Video Video

McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.

According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.

Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour.

This story is developing.

