Two dead after multiple cars crash on I-95, all southbound lanes closed near MM 61

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:49 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:16 AM EDT

Two dead after multiple cars crash on I-95, all southbound lanes closed near MM 61

McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.

According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.

Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour. 

This story is developing. 
 

