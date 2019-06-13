Two dead after multiple cars crash on I-95, all southbound lanes closed near MM 61
McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.
According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.
Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour.
This story is developing.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Port Wentworth Police seek missing teen
- Police, angry crowd face off after shooting in Memphis
- What you need to know to stay safe when lightning strikes
- Knox arrives in Italy for talk on wrongful convictions