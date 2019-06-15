Two cars stolen from driveway in Southside neigborhood

A local family is worried that criminals will strike again. They say four young men stole two cars from their driveway in the Welwood neighborhood on Savannah’s Southside near Vernonburg.

It’s a normally quiet neighborhood with streetlights, neighborhood watch signs and several surveillance systems to keep criminals out. Residents say deterrents did not work on Thursday.

The family says four men snuck up to their driveway at around 1:30 a.m. They say the men broke into both of their cars and stole them. They could not recall if they locked the car doors, but say it is something they usually do.

“It’s a story that I hear over and over again,” said Alderman Tony Thomas. “It’s not just on the Southside neighborhoods. It’s in neighborhoods across the city.”

It’s happening across the nation. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, people stole more than 773,000 cars in 2017.

“Crime is up in this city and it’s swinging from these petty crimes right onto the violent crimes themselves,” said Thomas.

Five minutes down the street, Savannah Police say at least one person was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex on White Bluff Road.

“You can’t become complacent and just believe someone at City Hall that we don’t have a crime problem. We have a problem,” said Thomas.

Thomas says the solution is working with police by stepping up and offering information if you know anything.

The family tells News 3 someone found the cars on Saturday, days later. There is no other information at this time.

A few months ago, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told News 3 his advice is simple: lock your doors.