Two Bryan Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) announced two Bryan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Officials say one person is hospitalized and the other is currently isolated at home. 

The CHD says these are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bryan County. 

The case total for the Coastal Health District is now 14:

  • Camden County: 1
  • Chatham County: 4
  • Effingham County: 2
  • Glynn County: 4
  • Liberty County: 1
  • Bryan County: 2

The state has also reported at least one case in Tattnall County, which is a part of WSAV’s viewing area but not the Coastal Health District.

