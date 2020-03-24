Two Bryan Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) announced two Bryan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say one person is hospitalized and the other is currently isolated at home.

The CHD says these are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bryan County.

The case total for the Coastal Health District is now 14:

Camden County: 1

Chatham County: 4

Effingham County: 2

Glynn County: 4

Liberty County: 1

Bryan County: 2

The state has also reported at least one case in Tattnall County, which is a part of WSAV’s viewing area but not the Coastal Health District.

