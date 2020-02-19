Two abandoned homes in West Savannah are scheduled to be demolished today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The demolition for two properties on Cumming St. is part of city of Savannah’s ongoing redevelopment initiative. Mayor Van Johnson is continuing Former Mayor Eddie DeLoach’s efforts to reduce the number of abandoned properties in West Savannah.

Last year, DeLoach led the demolition of six properties all in the same neighborhood as the two abandoned homes that will be torn down today. The former mayor slated the project as a “top priority” with plans to tackle a number of properties in the West Savannah area.

“We we need to do a hundred houses a year with the private sector to make this community come back to life,” DeLoach said.

Nearly half of the properties on Cumming St. are blighted and abandoned. The city purchased 231 Cumming St. and 236 Cumming St. and their adjoining vacant lots with the plan to build four new homes for “modest-income” families. City leaders said the vacant lots were being used as “illegal dump sites.”

City of Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services will demolish the two blighted homes at 10:00 a.m. The Mayor, 1st District Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, and the President of the Savannah Neighborhood Association plan to speak.

One of the homes that was demlosihed last year and rebuilt as a part of the revitalization effort will be open for viewing at today’s event. The property is for sale.

News three will have updates on the city’s progress.

