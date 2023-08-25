STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – There are over 600,000 children currently in the foster care system. While there are organizations and services put in place to help these children, two brothers are going the extra mile to make sure foster children everywhere know someone cares.

Davon and Tavon Woods are using their past to inspire a future generation of foster children. The two brothers hope their cross-country trek shows foster children that they matter, no matter where they go or how many steps it takes to get there.

“We just want the kids around the world to know they matter,” Davon said.

The twins have been organizing walks across the country for foster children to feel cared about and heard.

“The reason that we do walk the walks are a symbolization of our life and a lot of these kids’ lives,” Davon said, “Like on these walks, they are hard. Sometimes we have to walk in the snow, the sleet, the rain, but it just shows no matter what obstacles come into your life you can overcome it, you just have to put one foot in front of the other.”

The walk they are hosting on Saturday will not just support foster children but also two local families who are going through tragedies.

“So we are also dedicating the mile to Georgia Kate. She’s a girl in Bulloch County that got into a bad ATV wreck,” Davon said. “And we are also dedicating it to Kingston and Knowledge, the two boys who got into a really bad car accident last weekend.”

Davon says they just want the children to know they will always have someone.

“At the end of the day, a lot of these kids don’t know what it feels like to have love,” he said. “They don’t know what it feels like to have people there, so that’s why we gather people from all over to come out and gather, so no matter what these kids can look back and say, ‘Wow, they really cared about me.”

The walk will take place in Statesboro at 11 a.m. and they will be meeting here at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Grounds (16942 GA-67). All you have to do is bring your walking shoes.