TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, crowds of beachgoers head out to Tybee Island to celebrate 4th of July weekend. The city prepares for heavy traffic both on the roads and on the beaches, but this year another concern: a weekend-long unpermitted event nicknamed “Turnt Island.”

Tybee police refrained from speaking specifically about the beach bash, telling News 3 they didn’t want to bring the event any more publicity. They did say an increased police presence would be on the island.

“You will notice that our state agency partners will be here, along with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department, so you’ll see a lot of blue lights around the island. We just encourage everybody to drive safely, get here safely, obey all city ordinances, laws and enjoy the weekend be safe,” says Tybee Island Chief of Police Tiffany Hayes.

The unpermitted event is the third of its kind for Tybee Island this year. The city garnered backlash with how it handled year’s the first event, “Orange Crush,” causing damage around the island. Tybee police say law enforcement will be down on the sand throughout the weekend.

“You will see the Georgia Department of Natural Resources; you’ll see their rangers on the beach on the 4-wheelers, along with our code enforcement officers, and if need be, you’ll see the Tybee Police on the beach,” said Chief Hayes.

It’s a similar tactic to what was used at the last unpermitted event in April, “Peach Fest.” Saturday afternoon, just moments after partygoers began gathering on the beach, rangers on four-wheelers emerged from under the pier, breaking the crowd apart. However, police say they want everyone to follow Tybee’s laws and enjoy the beaches.

“Obey all state and local laws. We want everybody to come and enjoy it. Enjoy the beach, enjoy the fireworks, enjoy your family, it’s a family friendly beach, it’s a family-friendly holiday. Come and enjoy it but please obey all the laws,” Chief Hayes says.

“Turnt Island” kicked off on Friday night and is set to run until Monday night. WSAV will continue to follow this story throughout the weekend.