SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One hundred and fifty kids applied, but only 30 athletes were selected to compete to be Georgia’s next “Cheerleader of The Year” on the basis of application, grades, essay, performance and judge interview.

At the top of the pyramid is Jadyn Singleton.

“This wonder I had about the sport started when I was 6 years old,” said Singleton in her application essay. “I will never forget. I went to a cheerleading competition and knew from there, I wanted to be a cheerleader.”

The 17-year-old senior at Savannah Christian Preparatory has been with Savannah Sharks All-Star cheer since she was 7 and is now competing on their world team.

“What really set Jadyn out was her performance and her confidence,” said Megan Yarbrough, owner of Savannah Sharks. “Her work ethic and that she is the type of kid that doesn’t talk the talk, but she walks the walks and she is a leader.”

The qualifications for Singleton are all there:

Georgia “Cheerleader of the Year” 2023 – 1A-4A schools

Georgia State Champion for Long Jump 2023 – 3A schools

Recipient of the “Coastal Empires Girl Track and Field of the Year” Award 2023

Recipient of the “Abbie Deloach” Scholarship 2023

President of the National Honors Society doe SCPS

Multi-time Summit National Champion

11th in the USASF Cheerleading World Championships 2023 with the Savannah Sharks Relentless Senior Extra Small







Jadyn’s Coach Timothy Bryant









News 3 asked Singleton where she draws inspiration from. “Through my role models and the people that support me every day. They show me what it’s like to be confident and also just being able to achieve my goals and that feeling of happiness helps my drive.”

With a 4.38 grade point average, Singleton surpassed the 3.5 GPA minimum. The essay she wrote details her drive to be a cheerleader as well as how cheer played a role in her life when her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

“As her mom, knowing that she had a safe place, a second home to go to that would keep her life normal, where she could escape from my battle with breast cancer, gave me a sense of peace and strength to help know she was still having happy, stable moments in her life, ” said Jady Singleton.

“Once her treatment began, I was in the gym constantly,” Jadyn wrote. “Cheer was that positive escape for me. I had a whole other cheer family that did nothing but support me.”

Jadyn and the Savannah Sharks will return to the world stage next April to dominate the Senior Extra Small Division.

“Truly thankful to Savannah Sharks and cheerleading, they have helped raise Jadyn into the young lady she is,” her mother said.