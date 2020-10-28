Tuesday night Savannah fire displaces three people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a structure fire in the 1800 Block of Arcadian Street Tuesday night.

Firefighters discovered the fire in a bedroom.

Officials say the fire appears to have originated in an area where a string of extension cords were plugged into a fan.

No one was injured.

The SFD says the fire displaced three people.

The SFD reminds everyone extension cords are only for temporary use. They can overheat and start fires.

The SFD advises people to never use extension cords with major appliances.

They recommend people Immediately replace worn, damaged or old extension cords.

Do not run extension cords under furniture or rugs where they can be damaged or pinched.