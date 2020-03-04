TSA reminds travelers about carry-on restrictions and coronavirus safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Everything from tasers to tools, to spiked balls on a chain, are items someone tried to carry onto a flight leaving Savannah.

“A lot of people don’t know the rules. Especially when you get into holiday travel periods,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell. “You have a lot of new travelers that might not know the rules.”

Howell says Savannah’s busiest spring break travel period is from March 13 to 21 and that the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will see roughly 5,200 travelers each day.

“The busiest days in that period will be Sunday, March 15 as people start to head home from the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day and then Tuesday when people are starting to head out the evening after the parade,” he said.

Howell says a traveler’s most common mistake is trying to carry on liquids like water or sunscreen that aren’t 3.4 ounces or smaller.

Another far too common mistake? Firearms, says Howell, who claims TSA agents found 4,400 guns in carry-on luggage or on a person, nationwide last year.

He says 80 to 90 percent of those guns are loaded, requiring local law enforcement to get involved.

Howell says anything surrendered to TSA agents cannot be returned. It’s collected, logged and turned into an agency on a regular basis.

As for avoiding coronavirus, the TSA encourages people to wash their hands before and after going through security.

You can also request agents wear fresh latex gloves when doing a body pat-down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you were in a country with a COVID-19 outbreak and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within two weeks after you left, you should seek medical advice. Visit here for more information.