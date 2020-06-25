TSA officer at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport tests COVID-19 positive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening officer at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA reports the officer last worked on Wednesday, June 17.

News 3 has reached out to airport officials and the TSA office for comment.

Overall, TSA reports 763 federal employees have tested positive for the virus and 552 have recovered.

Five employees have died from COVID-19, along with one screening contractor.

John F. Kennedy International in New York has seen the highest number of positive cases with 116 total — 109 of which are screening officers.

Closer to home, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International reports 24 employees have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-three are screening officers.

Florida’s Jacksonville International reports three screening officers with positive COVID-19 cases.

This story is developing.