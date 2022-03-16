BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 in Brunswick.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Burns of the Georgia State Patrol said the deadly collision early Wednesday near Brunswick shut down southbound lanes of I-95 for about three hours.

Burns said the semi-truck was traveling south when it hit a person walking in the middle lane of the highway.

The name of the person killed was not immediately released, and Burns said investigators were still trying to determine why that person was walking in the road.

The State Patrol’s Specializing Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.