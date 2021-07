TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Chatham EMS, crews responded to a call of a juvenile vs. vehicle on Highway 80 near Teresa Lane on Tybee at 8:51 a.m. Friday.

Chatham EMS says the young jogger was struck with the side mirror of a large pick-up truck. The juvenile was seriously injured.

The current condition of the juvenile has not yet been released.

This story is developing.