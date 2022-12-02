SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further.

Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to recruiters about driving opportunities, pay and benefits, military programs, requirements, terminology clarification, CDL questions and any questions regarding the application process.

The event will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 45 Sonny Perdue Dr. in Savannah.