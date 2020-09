HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police say an elderly driver accidentally crashed his truck into a convenience store Tuesday night.

Police say the man was attempting to park his 2007 Chevy Avalanche when it plowed into the Parkers Convenience store on Ga 196 and Airport Road.

Police say the elderly driver confused his gas pedal for his brake pedal.

The pick up truck smashed through a plate glass window and drove several feet into the store.

Police say no one was injured.