Tropical Storm Florence continues to weaken

Florence's center is nearly stationary...moving to the west at only 2 mph over eastern South Carolina.

With how slow this storm is moving, those in North Carolina and South Carolina can still expect 5-15 inches of rain. Most models show that North Carolina won't get a break from the rain until Monday. Life-threatening storm surges and strong winds expected to continue. Catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North and South Carolina.

As of 11am... the center of Florence is about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach, SC. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Florence is moving to the west at 2 mph. The pressure has risen to 995 mb.

Moderate risk for rip currents along the Coastal Empire beaches. High risk for rip currents along the Low Country beaches with increasing surf through Saturday. Everyone is advised to stay out of the water at area beaches.

There are no watches or warnings related to Florence for our area. However, up in the Charleston area, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect.

Even though Florence has made landfall, it is a slow-moving storm. Strong winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening storm surge will continue along coastal Carolinas today.

Locally, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are not in the cone of uncertainty. However, some rain and gusty winds will be possible this weekend.

The storm is expected to continue to weaken by Sunday to a tropical depression.

Weekend Impacts:

Saturday: Northwest winds 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30-35 mph, especially in the Lowcountry. A few rain bands possible, but not a washout day.

Sunday: Still breezy, but not quite as windy. Periods of rain, totaling 1-2" north of I-16, with 1/2"-1" possible south of I-16.

Dangerous rip currents continue into the weekend for all area beaches!

