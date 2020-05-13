Trolley’s return to Savannah streets after a two-month shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Trolley tours are back on the streets of Savannah which means more tourists are flocking to the Hostess City. Old Town Trolley Tours are rolling through the streets of downtown Savannah after shutting down for two months due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been working nonstop,” General Manager, Garry Patrick said.

Patrick is welcoming the uptick in customers but is keeping safety in mind.

“We’ve spent a lot of time behind the scenes and working incredibly hard to make these vehicles safe,” Patrick said.

Old Town Trolley Tours is doing its part to make sure each guest is separated by at least six feet. The company’s safety plan also includes reducing occupancy from 40 to 12 and sanitizing vehicles at the end of each day.

“I am 100 percent confident we are exceeding the standards that are set for us,” Patrick said.

But Savannah Mayor Van Johnson fears that won’t be the case for other businesses in the Hostess City so he’s warning them to have a plan in place.

“I want to know what they’re doing in terms of what types of practices they are taking to make sure people are staying safe,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson knows Savannah depends on tourism but he wants to make sure the city opens up in phases.

“Well, when you do that in a way that’s not phased then people are looking at that and saying things must be OK. It’s a subliminal message that hey if trolleys are open and tourism is back open then I can just go back and be OK,” Johnson said.

“We’re excited about phase two but I think we should be patient waiting for that. Phase two will definitely lift a lot of restrictions on grouping people together,” Patrick said.