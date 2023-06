SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A trolley overturned on President Street Saturday morning, temporarily shutting down the roadway.

The Savannah Fire Department tells News 3 that the trolley caught fire after pulling over and getting stuck in a ditch.

The engine caught on fire and the flames spread up towards the passenger section, but no one was onboard except for the trolley’s operator, who was not injured.

President Street traveling eastbound has now been reopened.