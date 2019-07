SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The trial started Tuesday for the man charged with murdering a Savannah State University student back in 2015.

Justin Stephens is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Christopher Starks in the SSU Student Union in Aug. 2015.

The jury was seated yesterday. Stephens faces ten charges, including murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The trial is expected to last at least a week. WSAV will have a crew in the courtroom today.