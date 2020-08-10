Tree falls on Burton home, displaces family of 9

photo: Burton Fire Dept.

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire Department responded to a tree on a house over the weekend.

Fire officials say the tree fell on the home during Sunday’s storms.

Burton Fire says a family of 9 were displaced. No one was injured.

photo: Burton Fire Dept.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Burton Fire responded to 64 weather related emergencies in the past week.

