Tree crashes on Burton resident pulling out of driveway

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – As a Burton resident pulled out of her driveway Monday morning, a tree came crashing down on her car, leaving her injured.
According to the Burton Fire District, crews were called to County Shed Road around 11 a.m. to find the tree on top of the vehicle, with a tree limb through the windshield.
Officials say the female driver suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Burton Fire District officials remind residents that weather-related incidents can be caused by routine storms, not just severe weather.
They encourage removing loose yard debris and trees or branches that threaten your home. And if trees or limbs can’t be removed, avoid those areas of the home during severe weather or consider evacuating.
According to Storm Team 3’s latest forecast, Monday night will be clear and cold but breezy, with winds as high as 20 mph.
