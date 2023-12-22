SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 10,000 passengers over the course of two weeks are expected to come through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

That’s according to the airport’s marketing director, Lori Lynah.

From what some travelers told News 3 Friday, the busyness is not an illusion.

“This is extremely busy, well not extremely busy compared to Thanksgiving, but it’s still relatively busy,” says Luke Schaub, who is flying to Washington D.C. to visit family.

Schaub is a sergeant at Fort Stewart, and he says he flies out of the airport a lot and that today is one of the busiest days he has seen.

“This is not dead. I’ve been here plenty of times where there’s nobody. because I fly at 5 in the morning,” says Schaub.

Olivia Shareef flew into Savannah from Chicago. She says that her getting through security was the worst part.

“It was terrible,” says Shariff, “I’ve lived in Chicago all my life, and there was like a long line just to get through security checkpoints. They said it was going to be bad but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad so it was a big shocker.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the airport spreading holiday cheer. They said they anticipated the traffic flying in from the North Pole and planned ahead.

“We came down several days ago, but the big crash is now though, so we planned ahead and came before the big traffic,” says Santa.

They say since their sleigh travels faster than airplanes, they have received some special requests from travelers for rides.

“Especially the ones traveling for 48 hours,” says Mrs. Claus, “The weather has been so bad and there have been a couple of plane delays, so we get all the stories, but they are happy to see us and tell us what they want for Christmas.”

For those who are still traveling and cannot catch a ride from Santa, airport officials say parking lots closest to the terminal are full, and shuttles will be provided for overflow parking areas.

The holiday travel season officially ends Jan. 3