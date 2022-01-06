Transportation shortages continue for SCCPSS as new school semester begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Savannah-Chatham county public school students returning to the classroom this week, the ongoing bus driver shortage is impacting some students.

The school district will not be providing busses for those students who fall under priority four and five choice schools.

This includes choice elementary and k through 8 students, as well as choice high school and alternate education students.

While SCCPSS is unable to provide bussing for priority 4 and 5 students, students in priority areas 1 through 3 will still have transportation options.

Priority 1 students include those who need special transportation services and students experiencing homelessness.

Priority 2 students are zoned elementary school and k through 8 students.

Priority 3 is zoned middle and high school students.

As of December 15th, the district has 242 bus drivers who cover about 155 zoned routes. Those routes do not include choice schools.

