Train derailment in Garden City, traffic delays

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – The city of Garden City annoucing a train derailment Wednesday morning. According to officials the train derailment is in the Dillard Train Yard.

The city says roads in the vicinity of Dean Forest Road near Morgan Industrial Drive and Chatham Parkway near Telfair Road will be immediately impacted until approximately noon Wednesday. Impacted areas will also include areas in the vicinity of Hawkinsville Road to include Gulfstream Road, Robert B. Miller, Dean Forest, Priscilla D. Thomas (Wheathill Road).

Garden City asks that you to use alternate routes until the issue has been resolved.

