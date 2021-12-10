GSP identifies woman killed in Thursday’s deadly I-16 crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released the identity of the driver killed in Thursday morning’s crash on I-16.

GSP says Emilyy P. Dixon, 22, died in the collision.

Officials say Dixon was driving a vehicle traveling west on I-16 East when the vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer near exit 162.

Officials say a third vehicle traveling east drove into the original vehicle and then struck the tractor trailer.

Officials say Dixon’s passenger suffered serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

GSP continues to investigate the crash.

Police shut down parts of I-16 for several hours Thursday morning due to the accident.