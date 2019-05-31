Traffic Alert: SCAD graduation to impact traffic on Friday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - SCAD Savannah 2019 Commencement will take place Friday, May 31 at the Savannah Convention Center beginning at 9 a.m.

This year, 2,257 students will graduate and more than 10,000 visitors are expected to be in town for SCAD's largest commencement ceremony ever.

Officials say traffic over the Talmadge Bridge and in downtown Savannah is expected to be heavier than normal from 7-9 a.m. and from 10-11 a.m. as students and guests make their way to and from the convention center.