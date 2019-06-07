TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Detour planned at the exit ramp from I-16 eastbound to I-516 eastbound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A) to I-516 eastbound Friday and Saturday night.

On Friday, June 7 and Saturday June 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., traffic will be detoured with signage indicating a new route. The closure will allow crews to obtain soil samples for design purposes. 

Detour: Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should continue onto I-16 eastbound and exit onto I-516 westbound (Exit 164B). Motorists should then take the next exit for W. Gwinnett St, (Exit 6), turn left onto W. Gwinnett St, then left again onto I-516 eastbound.

GDOT said the exact closure time may change due to weather conditions. Motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app. 

